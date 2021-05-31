19-year-old charged with murder after killing man in Haines City, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a man in Haines City.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Tyquaveon Robinson is accused of shooting Dyreon Outsey, 19 on May 23.

Police say Robinson was taken into custody with the assistance of the Tampa Police Department and has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and firing into an occupied vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing and police are expected to release additional details on Tuesday.