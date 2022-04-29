LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday for shooting and killing a member of his own family, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Seth Settle of Lake Wales committed the crime Thursday in an unincorporated part of the city.

Settle was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, five counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, and discharging a firearm on a residential property.

Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the details of the arrest with the media at 10:30 a.m. Friday. You can watch his press conference here.