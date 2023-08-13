HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for an 18-year-old from Haines City after he ran from the scene of a hit-and-run, according to a report.

The FHP said at about 12:17 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was conducting speed checks on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard when a red 2015 Ford Mustang sped by him.

According to the report, the Mustang was going 80 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Just as the trooper activated his lights to pursue the speeding Mustang, the driver shut off his Mustang’s lights and sped away.

However, the trooper later found the vehicle at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail.

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The vehicle had crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder. The FHP said the driver — identified as Ramon Santiago-Garcia, 18, of Haines City — and a passenger ran away from the scene, leaving a second passenger behind.

Polk County deputies and troopers found the missing passenger but did not locate Santiago-Garcia.

According to troopers, the occupants of both vehicles were hospitalized, with the female Pathfinder driver in serious condition.

The passengers in the Mustang were said to be a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy from Haines City.

If you know where Santiago-Garcia is, call the FHP at *FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.