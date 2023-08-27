LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Polk County deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:29 a.m., a resident flagged down a deputy in the area of County Road 540A and Quails Ridge Drive after hearing a crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the remains of a mangled Nissan 350Z that crashed into a steel utility pole. Parts of the car were wrapped around the pole while other parts were found about 150 feet away.

According to the sheriff’s office, Luis Yadiel Nieves Boria, 18, of Lakeland drove the vehicle down County Road 540A at a high speed when he lost control, causing the vehicle to spin off the road and hit the pole.

Both Nieves Boria and his passenger, identified as Thomas Terry, 18, of Lakeland, were ejected from the vehicle. Deputies said the driver was wearing a seatbelt before the crash while his passenger was not.

Nieves Boria was killed at the scene of the crash while Terry suffered critical injuries including a broken leg, lacerations, and head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. He was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.