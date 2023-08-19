BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old college student was killed in a wrong-way crash Friday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

A PCSO release said at about 7:15 p.m., deputies got a call about a crash on US-17 in the Bartow area.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Watson, 18, of Winter Haven was driving south on the highway when he lost control while passing another car, crossing into the northbound lanes as his truck spun counter-clockwise.

An Orlando man heading north on US-17 tried to avoid the pickup truck but crashed head-on into Watson’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Watson, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact of the crash. He died shortly after being hospitalized at a local facility.

The other individual was hospitalized and released for minor injuries.

According to officials, Watson was attending Travis Technical College before his death.