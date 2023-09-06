FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — Amtrak provided new details surrounding a train vs. semi-truck collision in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.

The rail company said Amtrak train 91 was en route from New York to Miami around 3:30 p.m. when it collided with an empty tractor-trailer blocking the track on Scenic Highway South at Lake Livingston Road.

Amtrak said none of the 171 passengers or crew onboard the train suffered any injuries. Authorities are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding that incident.

“Preventing incidents and fatalities on the railroad is a priority for Amtrak,” the company said in a statement. “These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers.”

It added, “They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and grade crossings.”