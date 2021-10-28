Child predators among 102 arrested in Polk County human trafficking sting, Sheriff Grady Judd says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Thursday announced the results of a six-day human trafficking operation that netted more than 100 arrests.

Judd said 102 people were arrested during “Operation No Tricks, No Treats,” which targeted child predators and criminals who either offered to commit prostitution or solicited prostitutes. A 17-year-old girl and two women in their 20s were rescued.

There were 38 people who offered to commit prostitution and 62 suspects who solicited prostitutes. Among those arrested were two suspected child predators, who Judd identified as 64-year-old Donald Spencer of Mulberry and Theodore Ryan Jones, 27, of Satellite Beach.

Authorities said Spencer posted an ad online seeking “someone I can make love with, not to.” He later traveled to an undercover location believing he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old child, Judd said.

“He told her online that he was going to teach her, and monitor her and help her grow into this world of sex,” Judd said.

According to Judd, Spencer later admitted to knowing it was a sting, but said he “had to sacrifice himself in case it wasn’t.”

“That’s how strong the desire is to have sex with children,” Judd said. “He was prowling social media sites looking for a child to attack.”

Spencer was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor after use of a computer to seduce a child , and attempted lewd battery.

The other man, Jones was chatting with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Judd said he wanted to cuddle up with the girl and a stuffed Pikachu, and have sex in the back of his car.

“We had to rescue Pikachu from that nasty environment,” Judd said. “He was seeking children on social media sites. He was transmitting nude photographs of himself to what he believed to be a 13-year-old child. He said very nasty things to this 13-year-old child to go along with the very ugly, vile, nude photographs that he sent.”

Jones, a chef in Disney Springs, was arrested and charged with use of a computer to seduce a child, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.