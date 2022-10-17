LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said at around 10:17 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Park at Palazzo Apartments over a wounded person call.

Once at the scene, officers found the teenage victim in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding officers rendered first aid until medical personnel from the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived.

According to police, the victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died from the gunshot.

At this time, police are looking for answers to what led to the teenager’s death. If you have any information on the shooting, call Detective Zach Condo at 863-834-8958 or email zackary.condo@lakelandgov.net.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on “Submit A Tip,”

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.