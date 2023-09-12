POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-month-old child was struck by a minivan in Polk County after escaping through a gap in a fence.

An official with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA.com the toddler’s family was visiting from out of town and packing to leave for home Tuesday morning when the 17-month-old, who just learned how to walk, was in the front yard playing.

Somehow, officials said the child managed to squeeze through a gap in the fence and ran into the street.

The toddler’s mother reportedly spotted the toddler after he escaped and ran after him yelling.

Before she could catch him, the toddler reached the road and was “minimally struck by a minivan.”

Luckily, the child only suffered “bumps and bruises.”

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be okay.