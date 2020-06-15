16 charged in child pornography investigation in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 16 men during an operation involved in the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The takedown, dubbed ‘Operation Guardians of Innocence V’, resulted in a total of over 1,400 felonies filed against the 16 suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, those arrested include a pharmacist, a nurse, and two theme park employees.

Deputies say the child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. which you can watch WFLA.com

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

