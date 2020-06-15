POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 16 men during an operation involved in the possession and distribution of child pornography.
The takedown, dubbed ‘Operation Guardians of Innocence V’, resulted in a total of over 1,400 felonies filed against the 16 suspects.
According to the sheriff’s office, those arrested include a pharmacist, a nurse, and two theme park employees.
Deputies say the child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. which you can watch WFLA.com
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
MORE TOP STORIES
- US airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks
- Fired Florida data scientist creates new COVID-19 dashboard showing higher numbers than state reports
- Hospital visitors in Manatee County worried seeing staff members with no masks
- VA insists veterans on Guam were not exposed to dangerous tactical herbicides
- 16 charged in child pornography investigation in Polk County