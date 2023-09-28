POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sixteen cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash Thursday evening in Polk County, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road in Lake Wales when the driver of a Chrysler 200 cut in front of a tractor-trailer, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver lost control after hitting the Chrysler, crossed the median and hit a bunch of cars in the southbound lanes that were stopped at a red light, according to police.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, three of which had to be flown to hospitals, police said. At least one person’s injuries may be life-threatening.

The intersection where the crash happened will remain closed for an extended period of time, according to police. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.