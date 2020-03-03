240-acre brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service is working to extinguish a 240-acre fire that’s burning in a phosphate pit in Polk County.

Fire officials say the Bone Valley Fire grew more than 70 acres since noon Monday. County Road 630 was closed due to the smoky conditions, authorities said.

Update on Bone Valley Fire- Fire is now estimated at 240 acres. CR 630 is still closed. Fire is burning in an old Phosphate pit making access difficult. No structures are threatened. Please use caution driving in that area due to smoke conditions. pic.twitter.com/CI0GqjYJZa — FFS Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) March 3, 2020

No structures are being threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: