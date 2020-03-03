Breaking News
3rd ‘presumptive’ positive case of coronavirus in Florida; 2nd in Hillsborough

240-acre brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service is working to extinguish a 240-acre fire that’s burning in a phosphate pit in Polk County.

Fire officials say the Bone Valley Fire grew more than 70 acres since noon Monday. County Road 630 was closed due to the smoky conditions, authorities said.

No structures are being threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Jon Cooper on "intriguing" game between the Bruins and the Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on "intriguing" game between the Bruins and the Lightning"

Jon Cooper on future playoff picture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on future playoff picture"

Third presumptive positive case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third presumptive positive case"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus"

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat"

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa"

Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum's 'Midnight in Paris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum's 'Midnight in Paris'"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss