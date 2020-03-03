240-acre brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Forest Service is working to extinguish a 240-acre fire that’s burning in a phosphate pit in Polk County.
Fire officials say the Bone Valley Fire grew more than 70 acres since noon Monday. County Road 630 was closed due to the smoky conditions, authorities said.
No structures are being threatened at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
