15-year-old killed in Lake Wales after being hit by motorized bike

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old died in Lake Wales died Sunday evening after a motorcycle incident, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Landen Cole Jackson, 15, of Babson Park was riding a dirt bike on Lewis Griffin Road near Grove Road 3 around 7:35 p.m. when he was hit head-on by a man riding a motorized bicycle.

Landen suffered critical injuries from the collision and went to a hospital. However, he died shortly after arrival, according to deputies.

The man riding the motorized bicycle, 53-year-old Marrell Faison Jr. of Lake Wales, was said to be in critical condition, as of this report.

According to the sheriff’s office, neither rider had protective gear and did not have lights on their bikes.

The road had to be closed for around three hours as deputies investigated what happened.

Correction: The PCSO initially identified the victim as Landen Cold Jackson. They later released his name correctly.