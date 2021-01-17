14-year-old shot after large crowd gathers in Winter Haven

Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm Saturday night in Winter Haven, police said.

Calls were made to the Winter Haven Police Department around 9 p.m. after complaints of loud music and crowds in the area of MLK Boulevard and 3rd Street NE.

Officers in the area heard gunshots fired and and a large crowd quickly disperse. A 14-year-old boy ran up to one of the officers, stating that he had been shot. The teenager had a gunshot in the area of his armpit, police said. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

During a search of the area, police found three vehicles and a building that had also been struck by bullets. No additional injuries were reported.

