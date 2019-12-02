GRADY JUDD LIVE: Largest seizure of heroin ever in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven people were arrested following an investigation into drug trafficking in Polk County, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

A total of 137 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of heroin were seized during the operation, authorities said.

“This is the largest seizure ever of heroin by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” an agency spokesperson, Scott Wilder, said in a news release.

“These are extraordinarily dangerous illegal drugs, and, as we have seen, the
Mexican drug trade is extremely violent and deadly. Our detectives did an
outstanding job of removing these drugsand dealersfrom causing future misery,
violence, and death,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd is expected to share more information on the bust at a press conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

