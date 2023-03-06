LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot an 11-year-old girl in the leg on Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Emma Street just before 8 p.m. for a shooting involving a child.

When officers arrived, they said someone had already taken the shooting victim to a hospital. Officers at a hospital reported that an 11-year-old girl was admitted with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg area.

Detectives said the shooting occurred inside a car a the Salvation Army building at 2455 Jim Galloway Road in Lakeland.

Investigators said a 13-year-old boy was inside the car and had placed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. While doing so, police said the gun was accidentally discharged and the bullet struck the 11-year-old girl, who was sitting next to him.

Police said the 13-year-old was on probation. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent, carrying a concealed firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and culpable negligence.