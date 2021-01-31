12-year-old boy killed, another boy injured in fiery DUI crash in Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old Plant City boy was killed and another boy was injured after a suspected DUI crash in Mulberry just after midnight on Sunday.

When Polk County first responders arrived at the corner of State Road 60 and Coronet Road, they found Joel Orozco, 12, unresponsive in the highway median. The boy was airlifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa where he passed.

Another child, a 14-year-old Plant City boy, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for a broken collar bone. He was treated and released.

Driver Andres Orozco, 42, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with a broken neck and leg. He’s in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, 30-year-old Mario Martinez, was treated at Lakeland Regional Health for a broken leg. He was released then arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail on DUI Manslaughter charges.

According to deputies, Orozco was towing a trailer with a pickup truck south along Coronet Road with two children in his vehicle. Deputies said none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

Martinez was traveling west on State Road 60 in the outside lane when detectives said Orozco pulled out in front of Martinez, who had the right-of-way.

Upon impact, Andres Orozco and Joel Orozco were ejected from the truck, and Martinez’s vehicle caught fire. Bystanders pulled the second child from Orozco’s truck.

The crash remains under investigation.