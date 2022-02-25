12-foot alligator spotted walking along Lakeland trail

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man caught a large alligator on camera while visiting the Circle B Bar Reserve on Sunday.

Jesse Mckelvey said he was at the reserve with his girlfriend when they spotted the gator. Mckelvey estimated the reptile to be around 12 to 13 feet long, walking the Marsh Rabbit Run trail toward the Eagle Roost Trial.

“It was very exciting,” he said. “I’ve seen them cross trails before but never got them on video. We were one of the few people walking that part at the time.”

Mckelvey said the monster-sized gator was headed to steal a soft shell turtle carcass from some vultures.

He said it’s common to see gators close up at the reserve, and as long as you don’t get in their way, they mostly ignore visitors.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that people should never feed an alligator and keep their distance if they see one.