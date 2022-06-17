WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Twelve people have been arrested in an undercover operation targeting child predators in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Auburndale and Winter Haven police assisting in the operation, helping deputies detain the suspects.

Deputies said four of the suspects went to a location to have sex with girls they thought were 13 or 15 years old. Instead, they were greeted by undercover law enforcement.

The other eight suspects were arrested on warrants that alleged they groomed girls by sending them sexually explicit content. The sheriff’s office said the suspects were booked into the Polk County jail and jails in other counties.

The 12 suspects face 49 felony charges in total, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and transmission of material harmful to a child.

Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the operation and release the suspects’ identities at a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday.