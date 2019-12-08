11th case of rabies confirmed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th case of rabies has been confirmed in Polk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 4, PCSO Animal Control responded to Towering Pines Drive in Lakeland in reference to a fight between a dog and a raccoon.

The owner of a dachshund separated the two animals and confined the raccoon until animal control got to the scene, deputies say.

The raccoon was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies and the results came back positive two days later.

Deputies say the dachshund has been vaccinated and will remain at home under a 45-day quarantine.

“Here’s a great example of responsible pet ownership and why it’s so important to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “If you see a wild animal in distress, or if one of your pets interacts with a wild animal, contact Polk County Animal Control immediately.”

So far this year, of the 11 rabies cases confirmed consisted of five bats and six raccoons.

In 2018, there were only three cases of rabies confirmed in Polk County.

