Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

11th case of rabies confirmed in Polk County

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th case of rabies has been confirmed in Polk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 4, PCSO Animal Control responded to Towering Pines Drive in Lakeland in reference to a fight between a dog and a raccoon.

The owner of a dachshund separated the two animals and confined the raccoon until animal control got to the scene, deputies say.

The raccoon was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies and the results came back positive two days later.

Deputies say the dachshund has been vaccinated and will remain at home under a 45-day quarantine.

“Here’s a great example of responsible pet ownership and why it’s so important to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “If you see a wild animal in distress, or if one of your pets interacts with a wild animal, contact Polk County Animal Control immediately.”

So far this year, of the 11 rabies cases confirmed consisted of five bats and six raccoons.

In 2018, there were only three cases of rabies confirmed in Polk County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss