POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old child was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning involving a Toyota SUV.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the hit-and-run crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop in Poinciana. Deputies said the suspect took off in a dark-colored Toyota 4-Runner.

Within a matter of hours, authorities found the vehicle and identified the suspected driver as 66-year-old Pierre Carmelo Jacinthe of Poinciana.

By 10:45 a.m., Jacinthe had turned himself in at the Davenport Police Department. Authorities have not released a list of charges Jacinthe faces.

Authorities said the child suffered a broken leg during the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.