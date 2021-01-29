LIVE: Polk County Sheriff Judd announces 10 arrests in CARES Act fraud scheme

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be announcing the arrest of 10 suspects who fraudulently received federal CARES Act money from Polk County.

The sheriff’s office said the announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The suspects are now facing a variety of fraud and theft charges. Many of the suspects are already receiving government assistance, such as food stamps and unemployment, according to PCSO.

You can watch Sheriff Judd’s press conference live on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page or in this article.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss