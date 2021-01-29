LIVE: Polk County Sheriff Judd announces 10 arrests in CARES Act fraud scheme

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be announcing the arrest of 10 suspects who fraudulently received federal CARES Act money from Polk County.

The sheriff’s office said the announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The suspects are now facing a variety of fraud and theft charges. Many of the suspects are already receiving government assistance, such as food stamps and unemployment, according to PCSO.

You can watch Sheriff Judd's press conference live on WFLA News Channel 8's Facebook page or in this article.

