Children safe, 1 suspect in custody after Bartow armed carjacking; vehicle located

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have located the stolen vehicle from carjacking that happened in Bartow Sunday evening, and one of the suspects involved is in custody.

Bartow police said three small children were in the car when the incident occurred, but have since been recovered and are safe.

The carjacking occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Ethlene Street. Police said the suspects were armed and shots were fired.

Police described the suspects as two light-skinned Black men, weighing approximately 130 pounds and wearing camo masks. One of them has since been located and there is no word yet on the second suspect.

Those with information regarding the incident are being asked to call Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034

LATEST STORIES: