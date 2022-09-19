POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County school bus was involved in an accident early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the school bus was headed eastbound on Holly Hill Cutoff Road in Haines City around 5: 30 a.m. when it turned into the path of a sedan headed southbound on US-27.

During the maneuver, the front of the sedan struck the left rear of the school bus.

The driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old woman from Treasure Island, suffered serious injuries. The driver of the school bus, a 69-year-old woman from Davenport, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities said there were no children aboard the bus at the time of the accident.