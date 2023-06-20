LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Brazil man was killed Monday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a Lakeland home, according to police.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to the deadly crash on North Crystal Lake Drive at about 4:12 p.m.

According to a release, a 2016 Dodge Durango was heading south on Longfellow Boulevard when it ran a stop sign and crossed North Crystal Lake Drive.

The vehicle then hit two traffic signs before crashing into a home and hitting the 24-year-old inside, police said.

The department said first responders tried to save the victim’s life, but he was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the Durango and his two passengers were not injured.

No arrests were mentioned, but anyone with information on the crash is asked to email Officer Travis Payne at Travis.Payne@Lakelandgov.net.