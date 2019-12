AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies say a deputy was involved in a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday evening in unincorporated Auburndale.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on Congress Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has been transported to a local hospital and no deputies were injured.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide an update later this evening.

