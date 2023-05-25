LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Lakeland on Thursday.

A large crowd was gathered at the Lakeland Town Center shopping plaza (935 E Memorial Blvd.) when shots rang out at around 2:30 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gun shot wound, according to Lakeland police. There is no word on their condition.

Lakeland police said no suspects have been taken into custody.

Police did not provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting.