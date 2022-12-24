LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hurt in a fire that destroyed a home in Lakeland early Saturday morning.

Lakeland Fire Department responded to a home on Stella Avenue at 4:00 a.m. They said 75% of the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Neighboring homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution as crews worked to tamp down the flames. No one was inside when firefighters searched the home.

(Lakeland Fire Department)

The fire department said one person sustained burns on their hands and shoulder. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Fire officials are still investigating to determine what caused the fire.