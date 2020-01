HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was rushed to the hospital after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Haines City.

The accident happened on Davenport Boulevard, just east of U.S. Highway 27.

Haines City officials said the man was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. His current condition is unknown.

The accident is now under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

