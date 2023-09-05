POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after two semi-trucks collided, causing one of the trucks to catch fire in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a semi was slowly crossing the railroad tracks on SR 60 near West Lake Wales Road, just northwest of the Lake Wales Airport, when it was rear-ended by another semi.

PCSO said flammable material in the second semi caught fire, however, those flames have been extinguished.

The driver who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover. PCSO did not say which driver was injured or if the other semi-driver sustained any injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the roadway in that area will be shut down until further notice. Traffic is being rerouted onto Logistics Parkway.