1 hospitalized after crash in front of Lakeland High School

Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a crash in front of Lakeland High School Friday morning.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, happened in front of the school’s entrance on Bartow Highway.

Police said one person was rushed to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of Bartow Highway from the school’s entrance to Lake Hollingsworth Road.

Further information was not available.

