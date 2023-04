FORT MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed after a semi-tanker truck and a bus carrying grove workers crashed on US-98 in Polk County, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the intersection of US-98 East and Adams Road.

Multiple injuries have been reported, along with one death.

The roadway is now closed as first responders continue to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.