POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said a person was killed Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Polk City.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Y intersection of Deen Still Road and Rockridge Road at around 9:16 a.m.

At least one fatality was confirmed, according to deputies.

The crash caused the road, along with the intersection of Moore Road and Tom Costine Road, to be closed in both directions.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.