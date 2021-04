POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died following a train versus car crash near Frostproof.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently investigating the crash that took place just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday on South Scenic Highway between Livingston Lake Road and US Highway 98/27.

Fatal car/train collision being investigated by PCSO on South Scenic Highway near Frostproof between Livingston Lake Road and US 98/27. Crash occurred at 3:17 PM. One confirmed death. pic.twitter.com/KOiXJsqTd1 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) April 22, 2021

