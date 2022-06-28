TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Lakeland early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3200 block of Main Street East, which is in the area of the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park.

One person died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

Deputies said one eastbound lane was open. Westbound traffic was being diverted to Fish Hatchery Road.

