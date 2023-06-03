WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after a vehicle crashed into a Winter Haven motel on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a fatal crash at the Economy Inn Suites, located at 1901 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

First responders were called to the motel at 4:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into a building. The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details about the crash or the person who died.

Drivers are asked to stay off of eastbound Cypress Gardens Blvd. between 9th St SE and W. Lake Ina Drive while authorities investigate the crash.

