1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died Thursday night when the car they were in left the roadway and hit a tree in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before midnight in the 4700 block of Ewell Road.

Deputies say the driver swerved off the road to avoid an object and ran into a tree.

One person died, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt. Deputies said four people were in the car when the collision occurred.

The crash has shut down all lanes of the roadway. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

