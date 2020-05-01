Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Lakeland

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died Thursday night when the car they were in left the roadway and hit a tree in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before midnight in the 4700 block of Ewell Road.

Deputies say the driver swerved off the road to avoid an object and ran into a tree.

One person died, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt. Deputies said four people were in the car when the collision occurred.

The crash has shut down all lanes of the roadway. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss