WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person died early Saturday morning in a boat crash on Lake Eloise, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened sometime in the early morning hours, but deputies got a call about the incident at around 6:50 a.m.
So far, the crash appears to have killed only one person who crashed a boat into a cypress tree.
However, deputies searched the lake in case there was more than one person on board.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.