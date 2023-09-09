WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person died early Saturday morning in a boat crash on Lake Eloise, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened sometime in the early morning hours, but deputies got a call about the incident at around 6:50 a.m.

So far, the crash appears to have killed only one person who crashed a boat into a cypress tree.

However, deputies searched the lake in case there was more than one person on board.