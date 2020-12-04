1 dead after apartment fire in Lake Wales

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a fire broke out in a Lake Wales apartment, officials say.

The Lake Wales Police Department said a call came in around 10 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at 605 3rd Street South #52.

When officers and fire department officials arrived, they were unable to get inside the apartment due to the fire.

LWPD said once the Lake Wales Fire Department was able to fight the fire, officers found a resident dead inside the apartment.

A state fire marshal investigator from the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations responded to the scene as well as a detective from the police department. This is now an active and joint investigation.

The fire injured no one else and no other apartments were damaged, officers say.

If you have any other information about this fatal fire, please contact Detective Russell Klingler at 863-678-4223. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from any cell phone, dial **TIPS.