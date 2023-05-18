WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and four others were likely injured in a crash involving several vehicles near Winter Haven on Thursday.

The crash happened along US-27 at Cypress Gardens Blvd., east of Winter Haven, at 5:06 a.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicles involved in the crash include a box truck, a SUV and possibly three others. One person died at the site of the collision, according to deputies, and four people were likely injured.

All lanes of US-27 are closed near the crash site. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

