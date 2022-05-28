DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died and three people were injured Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Davenport Boulevard around 3:10 p.m. in regards to the deadly collision.

The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Jose R. Perez Marcano of Kissimmee was headed east on the boulevard with his passenger, 18-year-old Naomi Perez, when they collided with a Sonata that made a left turn onto the boulevard.

The 20-year-old’s Civic then spun into the path of a Honda CR5 that just left a residential area, colliding with it. According to the sheriff’s office, the CR5 hit the Civic’s driver side door and caused “significant intrusion all the way into the passenger compartment.”

Deputies said Jose Perez Marcano died at the scene of the incident while Naomi Perez suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The drivers of the CR5 and Sonata both suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.