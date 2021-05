POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk county deputies are investigating a shooting that turned deadly in Mulberry.

It happened just off State Road 37, north of Highway 60 around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say two groups got into a fight when shots rang out.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One of which died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say there’s no danger to anyone else in the area.

More details are expected to be released tomorrow according to deputies.