1 dead, 1 wounded in Lake Wales shooting incident, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a shooting incident left one person dead and another wounded in Lake Wales.

The shooting happened late Sunday night in the area of D Street and Dr. J.A. Wilshire Avenue.

Police said one person died, and another was being treated for a gunshot wound. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).