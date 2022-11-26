LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a pawn shop just outside of the Lakeland city limits.

A heavy police presence was reported Saturday at MaxPay Pawn, located at 646 N. Combee Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

A shop employee first confirmed the shooting to News Channel 8.

The sheriff’s office said that one person was arrested in connection to the incident, but no one was hurt. There is no official word on what happened or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.