DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Fred Daniell has had to learn all about dikes and water pumps and the cost of dirt since Hurricane Ian hit in late September.

All that learning and execution still might not save his house.

“The foundation is giving way. The house is splitting on this end in the middle,” he said.

Daniell lives near Lake Charles in Davenport, close to the Haines City city limits.

Three feet or more of flood waters have surrounded his home since Hurricane Ian, a home he has lived in for 22 years.

“Haven’t had any problems of this nature, ever, ever, ever. I fully believe that it’s because of the subdivisions built in the area,” said Daniell.

A subdivision near his house replaced orange groves and cow pastures several years ago.

“That water would have moved that way into a cow pasture and then up into an orange grove area and it would have spread out. With their sea wall, there’s nowhere for the water to go. It’s all gonna come here,” he said.

Neighbors are dealing with high water too.

“Our yard is flooded and it’s killing the trees,” said Beverly Brewer.

Another neighbor has been successfully pumping water away from their home for months, according to Daniell.

In the last county commissioner meeting of 2022, Daniell pleaded for help.

“I need someone to come out. I’ve made several calls,” he told commissioners.

His plea worked.

Daniell said one commissioner visited the property.

Polk County roads and drainage director Jay Jarvis told News Channel 8 a crew is going out to the area next week to survey.

He, however, does not agree with Daniell that the yards flooded from surface water runoff made worse by the subdivision.

“Our assumption was this was just a groundwater issue from a substantial amount of rain we received,” said Jarvis. “The water was gonna get there anyway – through the ground whether it was or was not developed. The levels were there.”

“I totally disagree. I keep hearing when the Green Swamp goes down, your water’s gonna go down. That’s gonna occur probably well after I’m dead and gone,” said Daniell.

Still, Jarvis said the county will likely try to pump for 24 hours next week to see if it is successful.

Pumping water to the Green Swamp is not as effective as groundwater, Jarvis said.