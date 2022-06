LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in North Lakeland Friday night.

PCSO said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Combee Road.

No additional information was given.

Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details at a press conference. That’s expected to begin at 9:45 p.m.

Watch it live on WFLA.com, the WFLA app or the WFLA Facebook page.