POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Central Florida man was shot and killed while riding a dirt bike on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow around 2:09 p.m. for reports of a dirt bike crash.

Upon arrival, first responders located the 34-year-old crash victim and realized he was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, authorities stated that an autopsy of the victim revealed that a bullet had entered the man’s lower right back, and pierced through his kidney, diaphragm, and lung.

Witnesses told PCSO detectives that they heard at least one gunshot in the area.

“At this early stage of the investigation, we don’t know why the victim was murdered. Somebody out there has information, even the smallest detail that could help us capture the killer. A family has lost a loved-one, and we need to bring his killer to justice,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this murder should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477, and if an arrest is made based on a tip, the tipster would be eligible for a $3,000 reward.