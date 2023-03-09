FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – A Frostproof man has died after he struck the rear end of a semi on Thursday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched to the crash around 9:25 a.m. on U.S. 27 just north of U.S. 98.

Upon arrival, first responders located David L. LeBlanc, 51, from Frostproof. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on evidence and witness statements taken at the crash, investigators determined that the semi-driver, Ivan Inglesias, 29, was traveling northbound in the outside lane on U.S. 27. Police said Inglesias was driving slowly as he was preparing to enter a business parking lot on the side of the highway.

At the same time, LeBlanc was driving behind the tractor-trailer in a van when he failed to see the semi and struck the rear end of it.

Inglesias was not injured in the crash. According to police, a portion of the roadway was closed for around three hours during the investigation, which remains ongoing.