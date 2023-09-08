WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The price is right, indeed! A 39-year-old Polk County man is taking home a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s “The Price is Right” scratch-off game.

Adam Wilson, of Winter Haven, claimed his $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. Wilson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,864,910. Six of the eight total top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1,000,0001-in-2,864,910862
$50,0001-in-572,982402218
$10,0001-in-254,659904743
$5,0001-in-40,637564278286
$1,0001-in-13,2401,731916815
(Florida Lottery)

Wilson bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven, located at 4000 Recker Highway in Winter Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game, features more than $79 million in cash prizes and eight top prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.00.