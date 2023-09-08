WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The price is right, indeed! A 39-year-old Polk County man is taking home a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s “The Price is Right” scratch-off game.
Adam Wilson, of Winter Haven, claimed his $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. Wilson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,864,910. Six of the eight total top prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1,000,000
|1-in-2,864,910
|8
|6
|2
|$50,000
|1-in-572,982
|40
|22
|18
|$10,000
|1-in-254,659
|90
|47
|43
|$5,000
|1-in-40,637
|564
|278
|286
|$1,000
|1-in-13,240
|1,731
|916
|815
Wilson bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven, located at 4000 Recker Highway in Winter Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5 game, features more than $79 million in cash prizes and eight top prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.00.