WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The price is right, indeed! A 39-year-old Polk County man is taking home a top prize from the Florida Lottery’s “The Price is Right” scratch-off game.

Adam Wilson, of Winter Haven, claimed his $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. Wilson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

His odds of taking home the top prize were 1-in-2,864,910. Six of the eight total top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000 1-in-2,864,910 8 6 2 $50,000 1-in-572,982 40 22 18 $10,000 1-in-254,659 90 47 43 $5,000 1-in-40,637 564 278 286 $1,000 1-in-13,240 1,731 916 815 (Florida Lottery)

Wilson bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven, located at 4000 Recker Highway in Winter Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game, features more than $79 million in cash prizes and eight top prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.00.