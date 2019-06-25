Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Polk County man accused of threatening to kill law enforcement

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Marvin McCalebb Jr_1561501728421.jpg.jpg

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say threatened to kill a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy. 

29-year-old Marvin McCalebb Jr posted multiple threats on his Facebook threatening to kill a sheriff’s deputy as well as posting photos of himself wearing a shirt saying “I kill cops”.

“This suspect has been arrested before for making threats against law enforcement – he received probation. One would think he would learn that it’s a felony to threaten to kill a cop. This is a dangerous job, and we appreciate the people in our community who support us, and who saw something, and said something.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

When deputies arrived to speak with McCalebb, he said he assumed they were there to talk about his shirt. After placing him under arrest, they located a pocketknife in his pocket with marijuana residue on it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss