Polk County man accused of threatening to kill law enforcement

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say threatened to kill a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy.

29-year-old Marvin McCalebb Jr posted multiple threats on his Facebook threatening to kill a sheriff’s deputy as well as posting photos of himself wearing a shirt saying “I kill cops”.

“This suspect has been arrested before for making threats against law enforcement – he received probation. One would think he would learn that it’s a felony to threaten to kill a cop. This is a dangerous job, and we appreciate the people in our community who support us, and who saw something, and said something.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

When deputies arrived to speak with McCalebb, he said he assumed they were there to talk about his shirt. After placing him under arrest, they located a pocketknife in his pocket with marijuana residue on it.